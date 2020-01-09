Three Small Businesses Get Loans from EDA Bank

The Economic Development Bank approved three loans Thursday.

The loans were to DKS Performance, an auto dealer on St. Thomas for $365,000; Caribbean Surface Solutions for $62,500; and St. Croix Ultimate Blue Water for $22,500.

The Economic Development Bank is a division of the Economic Development Authority. Its stated mission is to promote small business ownership and to enable fisherman, farmers, retail store owners and other service providers to realize their dreams.

It offers loans up to $500,000 and technical assistance.

