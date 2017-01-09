Click for Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands Forecast

GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

This Week’s Senate Calendar

Here’s what’s on tap at the V.I. Legislature this week.

Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

MOVIES

Now Playing: “Underworld: Blood Wars,” “Why Him?” and "Collateral Beauty”

The following movies are now playing at Market Square Theater on St. Thomas.

LOCAL NEWS

The setting sun paints the St. Thomas sky gold. (Molly Morris photo)
Rodriquez May Not Be Sworn In Monday After All

In a last minute ruling, the Virgin Islands Supreme Court said late Sunday night Sen.-elect Kevin Rodriquez cannot take the oath of office with the other senators of the 32nd Legislature Monday, despite a ruling…

@ Work: Bootsie’s Family Business Cleans Up

Not afraid to get their hands dirty, the members of the Prendergast family – Maria, Larry and daughter Jennifer – have turned a menial job into a successful small enterprise, while consistently serving the needs…

Future Stars Scout Day Focuses on Developing Young Talent

While Darren Canton’s annual Scout Day event has helped identify local Major League talent, this year’s outing was more geared toward giving the younger members the chance to understand better the skills they need in…

Rodriquez Will Be Sworn in Monday Following Court Win

While she said there was some inconsistencies in his testimony, V.I. Superior Court Judge Kathleen Mackay ruled that Senator-elect Kevin Rodriquez will still be able to be sworn in Monday along with the other members…

EDITORIAL/BLOGS

The V.I. Answer Desk

Mulo Alwani was a Man of Love

A saint walked through the St. Thomas community for more than forty years touching parts of it in ways we may never know about.

SOURCE PICKS

David Bornn Joins Kellerhals Ferguson Kroblin

Kellerhals Ferguson Kroblin PLLC (KFK), a leading Virgin Islands law firm, has announced that David A. Bornn Esq. has…

Virtue of the Week: Determination

Determination is using your willpower to do something when it isn't easy. You are determined to meet your goals even…

Water Island Music Festival to Present Three Performances

The 12th annual Water Island Music Festival is scheduled for Jan. 13, 14 and 15. Carnegie Hall pianist Julian Gargiulo…

Beach Advisory for January 2-5

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water…

Man Sentenced to 41 Months in Prison for Cocaine Possession

Estanislao De Jesus was sentenced Thursday to 41 months’ imprisonment followed by four years of supervised release for possession with…

The Bookworm: ‘Lose Your Final 15’

ON ST. CROIX

@ Work: Chef Digby Stridiron Wears Two Hats

Digby Stridiron wears two hats – one as culinary ambassador for the Virgin Islands and Caribbean cuisine and the other as head chef and co-owner of St. Croix’s newest, upscale restaurant, Balter. 

ON ST. JOHN

@ Work: Rob Tutton Freedives into St. John

Rob Tutton started VITAL Freediving last April to introduce the sport of freediving to St. John and 'help people discover their inner dolphin.' He now teaches a range of courses that meet the needs of beginners, experienced divers, and even…

