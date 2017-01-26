GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

Click for Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands Forecast

Homicides 2017

A chronological log of the homicides recorded in 2017 in the U.S. Virgin Islands, as reported by the VIPD. Cases…

Women's March, St. Croix
Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

Now Playing: “Hidden Figures” and “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter”

The following movies are now playing at Market Square Theater on St. Thomas.

Creque Marine Railway repair building on Hassel Island catches afternoon sun (Molly Morris photo).
Man Killed in Pearson Gardens

De'Moi Corraspe, 27, was shot and killed late Wednesday afternoon at the Paul M. Pearson Gardens housing community.

Justice Department Gets New Forensic Facility, Medical Examiner

Once operational, the Justice Department’s new forensic facility on St. Thomas will help cut down on evidence processing delays and serve as a training hub for local authorities, officials said Wednesday.

Another V.I. Bond Downgrade as Fiscal Crisis Deepens

Moody's, one of the three major bond ratings agencies, announced this week it has downgraded the four existing sets of bonds secured by federal rum excise tax revenues in the USVI.

Plaskett Named Ranking Member to Oversight Subcommittee

Delegate Stacey Plaskett has been named ranking member of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee’s Subcommittee on the Interior, Energy and Environment.

The V.I. Answer Desk

Demand answers. Question authority. Agitate for change. Go ahead, you're entitled.

 
 
Vengeance Sucks the Life From Us and Our Community

Upon observing a public act of deliberate and destructive vengeance, which hurt the entire community, I wrote the journal entry below.

Plaskett Asks Mapp for Open Discussion of V.I. Fiscal Crisis

Delegate Stacey Plaskett has written to the governor that recent closed door meetings held with the Legislature and the business…

Looking For Volunteers For Homeless Count

The Department of Human Services is asking for your help to try to find out the number of homeless people…

Citizens Organization Calls Meeting Without Police Following Tuesday Rape in Frydenhoj

With several incidents reported Tuesday on St. Thomas, the citizens’ organization that has so far been partnering with local police…

V.I. Supreme Court Overturn Sexual Assault Conviction of St. Thomas Man, Orders New Trial

The Supreme Court of the Virgin Islands on Friday vacated the 2014 conviction of Kelvin Pickering on charges related to…

The Bookworm: Broken Hearts, Broken Laws

Savvy, long-time readers of Carl Weber will remember many hearts and laws broken, as well as a lot of…

Joint Board Struggles to Elect Officers

At a meeting Monday, Joint Board of Elections members selected a slate of officers, discussed the recently signed law to…

 
 

Frederiksted Youth Get Positive Push

Fifty youngsters received a positive message Wednesday along with a gift bag from Milagros Romero at the Frederiksted Boys & Girls Club of the Virgin Islands.

@ School: Pat Harley Leads Junior Tennis on St. John

For more years than she can count, Patrice Harley has volunteered to teach tennis to children from 3 to 5 p.m. every Friday afternoon on the public courts in Cruz Bay – weather and school calendar permitting.

