GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

VIWMA’s MLK Holiday Hours Set

The V.I. Waste Management Authority (VIWMA) advises residents of the hours of operation for its facilities and administrative offices in…

Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

Now Playing: “Monster Trucks” and “Patriots Day”

The following movies are now playing at Market Square Theater on St. Thomas.

A blue heron wades in the surf at Coki Point. (Molly Morris photo)
MLK Day: King's Call for Being 'Maladjusted' Rings True Today

The last part of a speech that Martin Luther King gave at Western Michigan State College on Dec. 18, 1963, is still a rallying cry for we who are maladjusted. 

Mapp Replaces Roberts as Human Services Commissioner

Gov. Kenneth Mapp on Sunday replaced acting Human Services Commissioner Anita Roberts, who has faced intense criticism for abruptly moving some residents of St. Thomas's Sea View Nursing Home without coordinating with families and other…

20th Bordeaux Ag Fair Showcases Local Food and Artists

A strong breeze cooled hundreds of fairgoers Saturday on St. Thomas’s West End as they lined up to buy fresh veggie food and produce during the 20th annual Bordeaux Farmers Rastafari Agricultural and Cultural Vegan…

Mapp: No Bonds Right Now, V.I. Needs New Taxes to Sustain Budget

With a firm 'no' from investors, the Government of the Virgin Islands has halted its efforts at the bond market and is returning to a five-year plan that proposes new taxes designed to raise enough…

The V.I. Answer Desk

Mulo Alwani was a Man of Love

A saint walked through the St. Thomas community for more than forty years touching parts of it in ways we may never know about.

Virtue of the Week: Diligence

Diligence is working hard and doing your absolute best. You take special care by doing things step by step. Diligence…

Salvation Army Capt. Kevin Bryan accepts a check from students Anika Hahnfeld and Andy Williams, along with Antilles Head of School Liz Morrison
Antilles Holds Celebrations to Honor Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

School-wide celebrations honoring the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave Antilles students the chance on Friday,…

Beach Advisory for January 9-13

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water…

(Left to Right) Attorney Tom Bolt; Katrin Braddell, CFVI development director; Ray Flores, regional vice president of AT&T Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands
CFVI Awards AT&T STEM Grants to Educators in the Territory

The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands (CFVI) has awarded nearly $28,000 in grants to support a variety of (Science,…

Let Me Take My Seat by Senator-elect Kevin A. Rodriquez

Senator-elect Kevin A. Rodriquez defends his right to be a duly elected senator – because the people voted him in,…

V.I. Answer Desk: Tourism’s Centennial Promotion

Source reader Jason Budsan wrote asking about the Department of Tourism's promotion, which ioncludes a $300 voucher that will be…

 
 

Friends of St. Croix NPS Lecture Features CHANT's Hamilton Tour

Visitors and residents can relive history by walking the streets of Christiansted following the footsteps of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton and escorted by knowledgeable guides from Crucian Heritage and Nature Tourism. 

@ Work: Rob Tutton Freedives into St. John

Rob Tutton started VITAL Freediving last April to introduce the sport of freediving to St. John and 'help people discover their inner dolphin.' He now teaches a range of courses that meet the needs of beginners, experienced divers, and even…

