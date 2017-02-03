Click for Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands Forecast

GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

Federal Jury Convicts Woman in Cocaine Conspiracy

A federal jury convicted 38-year-old Kanya Tirado on Wednesday on one count of cocaine conspiracy and two counts of…

Women's March, St. Croix
Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

Now Playing: “Split,” "Moonlight"

The following movies are now playing at Market Square Theater on St. Thomas.

LOCAL NEWS

Flamboyant flowers (Susan Ellis photo).
Source Leaping Into the Next Iteration

The Source is taking the leap to a more accessible, up to date, affordable system that will better interface with social media while upholding our integrity as a reliable, decades-old newspaper of general circulation.
Governor and Finance Commissioner at Odds Over Budgetary Shortfall Options

Four days after delivering his third State of the Territory address, Gov. Kenneth Mapp appears at odds with Finance Commissioner and PFA Executive Director Valdamier Collens.

Cutting V.I. Budgets Means Cutting Teachers

Cutting Education funding would be difficult because most local funding goes straight to salaries, Education Commissioner Sharon McCollum told senators during an oversight hearing Thursday.

WAPA, PSC Look to Clarify Base Rate Issues

The recent back and forth between the V.I. Water and Power Authority and Public Services Commission continued Thursday as both sides issued releases trying to clarify decisions made last week.

EDITORIAL/BLOGS

The V.I. Answer Desk

People Don’t Come to V.I. For Cheap Cigarettes

We remain in amazement that our senators are so out of touch as to believe that people come to this territory to buy cheap cigarettes…

Woman Sentenced for Conspiracy to Commit 'Hobbs Act' Robbery

Samantha Joseph, a 25-year-old St. Thomas woman, was sentenced Thursday to three years and five months’ imprisonment for a…

VIPD Releases Sketch of East End Rapist

The day after East End residents held a community meeting about fighting crime, VIPD officials released the first sketch of…

The Bookworm: ‘The Blood of Emmett Till’

Indeed, this is as hot-button as they come, and it’s likely not the definitive word on this murder. Stay tuned…

Mapp Nominates Felicia Blyden as Permanent Human Services Commissioner

ON ST. CROIX

Lorraine Village Shooting Ends Five-Month Streak of No Homicides

A relatively quiet period – five months without a homicide on St. Croix – ended in gunfire Tuesday night when 19-year-old McDonald Samuel was killed in Lorraine Village, the VIPD reported.

ON ST. JOHN

Island Expressions: Barry Devine Publishes a Comical Tropical Novel

Anybody who’s lived in the Virgin Islands – and reads the news-- will tell you that local writers of fiction don’t have to stretch their imagination too far to come up with ideas for stories. Barry Devine has taken this…

