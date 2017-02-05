GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

Click for Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands Forecast

Here's what's on tap at the V.I. Legislature this week.

Women's March, St. Croix
Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

Now Playing: "Split," "Moonlight"

The following movies are now playing at Market Square Theater on St. Thomas.

LOCAL NEWS

A pair of American Kestrels share a perch. (SAP photo)
A pair of American Kestrels share a perch. (SAP photo)
Inaugural Smith Bay Ag Fair Brings Community Together

On Saturday afternoon the Smith Bay ball field was transformed into a lively marketplace with community members and tourists turning out to shop at the vendor stalls and take part in the festivities. 

Interfaith Service Denounces Trump's Muslim Ban

 Muslims, Christians, Jews and other members of the St. Thomas community joined together in solidarity Friday evening to denounce U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees from seven majority-Muslim nations.

Government's Fiscal Problems May Impact JFL Certification

The JFL Hospital has plans for issues that led the CMS to threaten to revoke its ability to get reimbursements, hospital officials told the Senate Health, Hospitals and Human Services Committee on Friday.

Governor and Finance Commissioner at Odds Over Budgetary Shortfall Options

Four days after delivering his third State of the Territory address, Gov. Kenneth Mapp appears at odds with Finance Commissioner and PFA Executive Director Valdamier Collens.

EDITORIAL/BLOGS

The V.I. Answer Desk

Demand answers. Question authority. Agitate for change. Go ahead, you're entitled.

 
 
People Don’t Come to V.I. For Cheap Cigarettes

We remain in amazement that our senators are so out of touch as to believe that people come to this territory to buy cheap cigarettes…

Beach Advisory for January 30 – February 3

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water…

Analysis: Mapp Accentuates the Positive in SOTA Address

While Gov. Kenneth Mapp rightly pointed to genuine good news in his State of the Territory address Monday, he also…

Federal Jury Convicts Woman in Cocaine Conspiracy

A federal jury convicted 38-year-old Kanya Tirado on Wednesday on one count of cocaine conspiracy and two counts of…

Woman Sentenced for Conspiracy to Commit 'Hobbs Act' Robbery

Samantha Joseph, a 25-year-old St. Thomas woman, was sentenced Thursday to three years and five months’ imprisonment for a…

VIPD Releases Sketch of East End Rapist

The day after East End residents held a community meeting about fighting crime, VIPD officials released the first sketch of…

The Bookworm: ‘The Blood of Emmett Till’

Indeed, this is as hot-button as they come, and it’s likely not the definitive word on this murder. Stay tuned…

 
 

Lorraine Village Shooting Ends Five-Month Streak of No Homicides

A relatively quiet period – five months without a homicide on St. Croix – ended in gunfire Tuesday night when 19-year-old McDonald Samuel was killed in Lorraine Village, the VIPD reported.

Island Expressions: Barry Devine Publishes a Comical Tropical Novel

Anybody who’s lived in the Virgin Islands – and reads the news-- will tell you that local writers of fiction don’t have to stretch their imagination too far to come up with ideas for stories. Barry Devine has taken this…

