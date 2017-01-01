GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

Here’s what’s on tap at the V.I. Legislature this week.
Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.
The following movies are now playing at Market Square Theater on St. Thomas.
Idle the Iguana, the Source's mascot, looks back at a tough, tough year and looks for a way to make 2017 a little better.
As families begin to prepare for a festive New Year’s Eve, V.I. Police Department officials are gearing up to patrol hot spot neighborhoods across the territory in anticipation of the traditional storm of gunfire that…
While a lawsuit challenging senator-elect Kevin Rodriquez's eligibility is still ongoing, a preliminary injunction that would keep him from taking his oath of office in January was granted this week.
The British Virgin Islands government announced it has accepted a bid from a Chinese company to expand its airport, allowing major airlines to skip over St. Thomas and serve the BVI directly.
Demand answers. Question authority. Agitate for change. Go ahead, you're entitled.
A saint walked through the St. Thomas community for more than forty years touching parts of it in ways we may never know about.
A man walking in Hospital Ground was injured by gunshots Friday afternoon, but refused medical assistance and would not cooperate…
Dramas of major proportions are playing out on big and small stages, including the United States and the U.S. Virgin…
The V.I. Police arrested three men Tuesday and seized several weapons, including an AK-47.
The audience for this book, I think, is with a professional musician or a die-hard EW&F fan. If you are,…
The Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) is advising legal gun owners and criminal gun holders of discharging of firearms that…
The Rotary Club of St. Croix served Christmas cheer and free meals to the homeless in Christiansted on Monday, Christmas…
When ushering guests around St. Croix, a good host always knows where to find the public restrooms.
Finding a decent bathroom on St. John is not challenging at all – as long as you stay in the Cruz Bay area. In the last year or so, the public bathrooms located just a few hundred feet from the…