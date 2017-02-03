GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

A federal jury convicted 38-year-old Kanya Tirado on Wednesday on one count of cocaine conspiracy and two counts of…
Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.
The following movies are now playing at Market Square Theater on St. Thomas.
Four days after delivering his third State of the Territory address, Gov. Kenneth Mapp appears at odds with Finance Commissioner and PFA Executive Director Valdamier Collens.
Cutting Education funding would be difficult because most local funding goes straight to salaries, Education Commissioner Sharon McCollum told senators during an oversight hearing Thursday.
The recent back and forth between the V.I. Water and Power Authority and Public Services Commission continued Thursday as both sides issued releases trying to clarify decisions made last week.
Demand answers. Question authority. Agitate for change. Go ahead, you're entitled.
We remain in amazement that our senators are so out of touch as to believe that people come to this territory to buy cheap cigarettes…
Samantha Joseph, a 25-year-old St. Thomas woman, was sentenced Thursday to three years and five months’ imprisonment for a…
The day after East End residents held a community meeting about fighting crime, VIPD officials released the first sketch of…
Indeed, this is as hot-button as they come, and it’s likely not the definitive word on this murder. Stay tuned…
Gov. Kenneth Mapp nominated acting Human Services Commissioner Felecia Blyden this week to formally fill that post.
A relatively quiet period – five months without a homicide on St. Croix – ended in gunfire Tuesday night when 19-year-old McDonald Samuel was killed in Lorraine Village, the VIPD reported.
Anybody who’s lived in the Virgin Islands – and reads the news-- will tell you that local writers of fiction don’t have to stretch their imagination too far to come up with ideas for stories. Barry Devine has taken this…