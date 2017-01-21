GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

The Division of Libraries, Archives & Museums (DLAM) is hosting a USVI/DK Archives Joint Centennial Project through a collaboration with…
Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.
The following movies are now playing at Market Square Theater on St. Thomas.
Calling themselves the “People’s Voice Coalition,” members of the Senate’s minority met Friday to formally organize and sound off on issues, including the government’s finances.
The V.I. Water and Power Authority is extending drinking water service to Anna's Retreat Heights on St. Thomas on Monday, according to the utility.
The V.I. Port Authority is asking motorists to be cautious driving the Cyril E. King Airport road because Public Works road repairs began Friday.
On Friday morning board members of the Magens Bay Authority met for the first monthly meeting of the year to discuss safety issues concerning the beach’s access road.
Demand answers. Question authority. Agitate for change. Go ahead, you're entitled.
Upon observing a public act of deliberate and destructive vengeance, which hurt the entire community, I wrote the journal entry below.
There will be an early dismissal of all public schools on Thursday, Jan. 26. Dismissals will take place three hours…
The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water…
Two upcoming January episodes of the popular HGTV series “Beachfront Bargain Hunt” are expected to feature St. Thomas and several…
The Democratic Party of the Virgin Islands is concerned that more than one week after the 32nd Legislature has been…
Attendees of the Family Resource Center’s Peacemaker gala were inspired by the long-term efforts of Paula Edwards and Shaun Pennington…
Laura Castillo Nagi will host a four-week series entitled “The Art of Meditation - Tools for Peace of Mind and…
If you are not hugging people you meet, you might want to ask yourself why,” guest speaker Heather Harder told the Rotary Club of St. Croix on Thursday in a discussion about nonverbal communication.
Longtime St. John residents might remember Derik Smith as the little boy with cocoa skin and blond curls wielding a big book bag as he hopped on the ferry to St. Thomas to attend school.