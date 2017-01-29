Click for Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands Forecast

GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

Homicides 2017

A chronological log of the homicides recorded in 2017 in the U.S. Virgin Islands, as reported by the VIPD. Cases…

Video Galleries

Women's March, St. Croix
See video
more

Audio Galleries

Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

more
 

MOVIES

Now Playing: “Hidden Figures” and “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter”

The following movies are now playing at Market Square Theater on St. Thomas.

LOCAL NEWS

A gull glides over a St. Thomas beach. (Gabriel Padilha photo)
A gull glides over a St. Thomas beach. (Gabriel Padilha photo)
Centennial Lecture Series Covers Topics from Citizenship to Savan

A series of centennial-themed lectures by visiting and local researchers wrapped up on Friday with presentations that focused on the St. Thomas neighborhood of Savan, mixed-race identity in West Africa, and the question of citizenship…

DPNR Clarifies No New Commercial Fishing Licenses Have Been Issued

Earlier this month, someone raised concern over the possibility that a fisher on a recreational charter fishing boat had been issued a commercial fishing license and was selling off catch.

Rodriquez Case Turns into Argument Over Elections System and New Board Law

V.I. District Court Judge Curtis Gomez addressed the contested eligibility of senator-elect Kevin Rodriquez along with a recently enacted law that appears to have eliminated both district elections boards.

PSC Rescinds Temporary Base Rate Increase Until WAPA Dispute is Resolved

An hour long back and forth between the PSC and WAPA led to the denial Thursday night of one petition for reconsideration and the reversal of an order made on a temporary base rate increase.

More Local News Stories >>

 

 

EDITORIAL/BLOGS

The V.I. Answer Desk

Demand answers. Question authority. Agitate for change. Go ahead, you're entitled.

 
 
Vengeance Sucks the Life From Us and Our Community

Upon observing a public act of deliberate and destructive vengeance, which hurt the entire community, I wrote the journal entry below.

SOURCE PICKS

Virtue of the Week: Justice

Practicing justice is being fair. It is solving problems so everyone wins. You don't prejudge. You see people as individuals.…

Beach Advisory for January 23-27

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water…

It’s Not Only Insurance Coverage that Would Be Lost with ACA Repeal

If President Donald Trump and the GOP Congress have their way and are able to repeal the Affordable Care Act,…

Police ID One of the Polyberg Homicide Victims

The V.I. Police Department has identified one of the two victims from a Monday night shooting as 32-year-old Angel Luis…

Terrible Trifecta: Standard and Poor also Downgrades USVI

Directly on the heels of the Moody ratings agency downgrading V.I. debt and a week after Fitch issued a downgrade,…

Plaskett Asks Mapp for Open Discussion of V.I. Fiscal Crisis

Delegate Stacey Plaskett has written to the governor that recent closed door meetings held with the Legislature and the business…

 
 

ON ST. CROIX

Frederiksted Youth Get Positive Push

Fifty youngsters received a positive message Wednesday along with a gift bag from Milagros Romero at the Frederiksted Boys & Girls Club of the Virgin Islands.

More St. Croix Stories >>

ON ST. JOHN

@ School: Pat Harley Leads Junior Tennis on St. John

For more years than she can count, Patrice Harley has volunteered to teach tennis to children from 3 to 5 p.m. every Friday afternoon on the public courts in Cruz Bay – weather and school calendar permitting.

More St. John Stories >>