GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.
Not afraid to get their hands dirty, the members of the Prendergast family – Maria, Larry and daughter Jennifer – have turned a menial job into a successful small enterprise, while consistently serving the needs…
While Darren Canton’s annual Scout Day event has helped identify local Major League talent, this year’s outing was more geared toward giving the younger members the chance to understand better the skills they need in…
Digby Stridiron wears two hats – one as culinary ambassador for the Virgin Islands and Caribbean cuisine and the other as head chef and co-owner of St. Croix’s newest, upscale restaurant, Balter.
Rob Tutton started VITAL Freediving last April to introduce the sport of freediving to St. John and 'help people discover their inner dolphin.' He now teaches a range of courses that meet the needs of beginners, experienced divers, and even…