The Strategy Group Virgin Islands LLC will host the first St. Thomas-St. John Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours for 2020. The event will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, at The Strategy Group’s office location in the former Innovative Corporate Building on Beltjen Road, Charlotte Amalie.

There will be live music, an open bar and hors d’oeuvres.

Parking and a courtesy shuttle will be provided from the Fort Christian parking lot to The Strategy Group Office.