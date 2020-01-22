USVI Soccer Association to Hold 4-Day CONCACAF Referee Course

The USVI Soccer Association will hold a Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Referee Development course for four days, starting Thursday, Jan. 23.

The course — which will run from Jan. 23 to 26, at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School on St. Thomas — will be conducted by a CONCACAF Referee instructor. The course will cover general overview and basic referee skills. Participants will learn about referees’ duties, updates on changes to the Laws of the Game for 2020, and teamwork and game management. Sessions will be held both in the classroom (theory) and outdoor (practical) settings.

The Thursday and Friday sessions will take place from 6-9:30 p.m.; Saturday session will be from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Sunday session will be from 2-7:15 p.m. Each session will have breaks in between and refreshments will be provided.

The course is free and open to individuals 14 years and older.

Pre-registration is suggested, but not necessary. Call Marcus Christian at 277-1522.

For more information on other USVI Soccer Association programs, contact the USVI Soccer Association office at 719-9707 or email [email protected].