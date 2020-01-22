USVI Soccer Association to Hold 4-Day CONCACAF Referee Course

By
Press release
-
USVI Soccer Association will teach a 4-day course on refereeing

The USVI Soccer Association will hold a Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Referee Development course for four days, starting Thursday, Jan. 23.

The course — which will run from Jan. 23 to 26, at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School on St. Thomas — will be conducted by a CONCACAF Referee instructor.  The course will cover general overview and basic referee skills.  Participants will learn about referees’ duties, updates on changes to the Laws of the Game for 2020, and teamwork and game management.  Sessions will be held both in the classroom (theory) and outdoor (practical) settings.

The Thursday and Friday sessions will take place from 6-9:30 p.m.; Saturday session will be from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Sunday session will be from 2-7:15 p.m.  Each session will have breaks in between and refreshments will be provided.

The course is free and open to individuals 14 years and older.

Advertising (skip)

Pre-registration is suggested, but not necessary.  Call Marcus Christian at 277-1522.

For more information on other USVI Soccer Association programs, contact the USVI Soccer Association office at 719-9707 or email [email protected].

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Support the VI Source

Unlike many news organizations, we haven't put up a paywall - we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. Our sites are more popular than ever, but advertising revenues are falling - so you can see why we could use your help. Our independent journalism costs time, money and hard work to keep you informed, but we do it because we believe that it matters. If everybody who appreciates our reporting efforts were to help fund it for as little as $1, our future would be much more secure. Thanks in advance for your support!

Donate via Paypal
Donate via Credit or Debit Card