GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

Federal Jury Convicts Woman in Cocaine Conspiracy

A federal jury convicted 38-year-old Kanya Tirado on Wednesday on one count of cocaine conspiracy and two counts of…

Video Galleries

Women's March, St. Croix
See video
more

Audio Galleries

Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

more
 
Currently:Click for Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands Forecast

Source Picks

Analysis: Mapp Accentuates the Positive in SOTA Address

While Gov. Kenneth Mapp rightly pointed to genuine good news in his State of the Territory address Monday, he also glossed over some very dark clouds that are currently raining on the territory.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
2017-02-03 21:19:06
Federal Jury Convicts Woman in Cocaine Conspiracy

A federal jury convicted 38-year-old Kanya Tirado on Wednesday on one count of cocaine conspiracy and two counts of possession of cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
2017-02-02 23:57:36
Woman Sentenced for Conspiracy to Commit 'Hobbs Act' Robbery

Samantha Joseph, a 25-year-old St. Thomas woman, was sentenced Thursday to three years and five months’ imprisonment for a conviction of conspiracy to commit a Hobbs Act robbery.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
2017-02-02 23:49:27
Police — St. Thomas
CommentLog in or Register to CommentE-mailE-MAILPrintPRINT
Woman Sentenced for Conspiracy to Commit 'Hobbs Act' Robbery
By Source Staff — February 2, 2017
Samantha Joseph, a 25-year-old St. Thomas woman, was sentenced Thursday to three years and five months’ imprisonment for a conviction of conspiracy to commit a Hobbs Act robbery, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald Sharpe.
The Hobbs Act is a federal statute that, in part, makes it a federal crime for anyone to obstruct, delay, or affects commerce or the movement of any article or commodity in commerce, by robbery or extortion.
District Court Judge Curtis V. Gomez also ordered Joseph to three years of supervised release, to perform 400 hours of community service and pay a $100 special assessment.
On Sept. 29, Joseph pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery. According to the plea agreement, Joseph, an employee of Signature Jewelers at the time, conspired with other individuals to rob the store. Joseph agreed to hold the door open so that her coconspirators could gain entry.
On Aug. 19, 2015, Joseph’s coconspirators entered the store and brandished a weapon to threaten and intimidate store employees. The robbers used duct tape to bind and gag the victims and then fled the store with cash and merchandise.
This case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anna A. Vlasova.
 
Read more stories in Police»»