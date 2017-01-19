GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

Cobell Sentenced for Possession of a Firearm in a School Zone
By Source Staff — January 18, 2017
District Court Judge Curtis V. Gomez sentenced Logan Cobell, 27, of St. Thomas to one month’s imprisonment followed by one year of supervised release for possession of a firearm in a school zone, U.S. Attorney Ronald W. Sharpe announced Wednesday.
Gomez also ordered Cobell to two months’ home confinement while on supervised release. Cobell must pay a $1,000 fine and a $25 special assessment and complete 400 hours of community service.
On Sept. 14, Cobell pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in a school zone. According to the plea agreement, on March 20 the V.I. Police Department was dispatched to Fatty’s Bar in Red Hook regarding a patron in possession of a firearm. Arriving at the scene, a security officer turned over to the VIPD a Taurus firearm that had been taken from Cobell. Cobell is not licensed in the U.S. Virgin Islands to possess a firearm and his possession was within 1,000 feet of Ivanna Eudora Kean High School.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the VIPD. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sigrid Tejo-Sprotte.
