GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

VIBE Swears In Newly Elected Officers, Plans Meetings

Judge Debra Watlington gave the oath of office to the those elected to serve on the Virgin Islands Board of…

Audio Galleries

Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

more
 
Currently:Click for Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands Forecast

Source Picks

Water Island Music Festival to Present Three Performances

The 12th annual Water Island Music Festival is scheduled for Jan. 13, 14 and 15. Carnegie Hall pianist Julian Gargiulo will be returning for the twelfth year, repeating a performance of the program he will have given Jan. 7 at Carnegie Hall.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
2017-01-06 02:28:01
Beach Advisory for January 2-5

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water quality at popular swimming beaches throughout the territory by sampling for enterococci bacteria and turbidity, which is a measure of water clarity, advises the public of the following:

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
2017-01-06 02:15:36
Man Sentenced to 41 Months in Prison for Cocaine Possession

Estanislao De Jesus was sentenced Thursday to 41 months’ imprisonment followed by four years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
2017-01-05 21:26:37
Police — St. Thomas
CommentLog in or Register to CommentE-mailE-MAILPrintPRINT
Man Sentenced to 41 Months in Prison for Cocaine Possession
By Source Staff — January 5, 2017

District Court Judge Curtis V. Gomez on Thursday sentenced Estanislao De Jesus to 41 months’ imprisonment followed by four years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute cocaine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office.

De Jesus, 47, from the Dominican Republic was also ordered to pay a $100 special assessment and to perform 300 hours of community service.

De Jesus pleaded guilty Sept. 1 to possession with intent to distribute cocaine. According to the plea agreement, on May 7, agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration arrested De Jesus and codefendant Tomas Liriano-Castillo at Hull Bay, St. Thomas. At the time of his arrest, De Jesus had been awaiting Liriano-Castillo’s arrival by boat from Tortola with six kilograms of cocaine.

De Jesus admitted that he knew Liriano-Castillo had gone to Tortola to bring back cocaine to sell in St. Thomas. Liriano-Castillo’s sentencing is set for Feb. 2.

The case was investigated by the DEA and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sigrid Tejo-Sprotte.

Advertising (skip)

Read more stories in Police»»