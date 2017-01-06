Police — St. Thomas

Man Sentenced to 41 Months in Prison for Cocaine Possession

District Court Judge Curtis V. Gomez on Thursday sentenced Estanislao De Jesus to 41 months’ imprisonment followed by four years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute cocaine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office.

De Jesus, 47, from the Dominican Republic was also ordered to pay a $100 special assessment and to perform 300 hours of community service.

De Jesus pleaded guilty Sept. 1 to possession with intent to distribute cocaine. According to the plea agreement, on May 7, agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration arrested De Jesus and codefendant Tomas Liriano-Castillo at Hull Bay, St. Thomas. At the time of his arrest, De Jesus had been awaiting Liriano-Castillo’s arrival by boat from Tortola with six kilograms of cocaine.

De Jesus admitted that he knew Liriano-Castillo had gone to Tortola to bring back cocaine to sell in St. Thomas. Liriano-Castillo’s sentencing is set for Feb. 2.

The case was investigated by the DEA and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sigrid Tejo-Sprotte.