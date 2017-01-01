Police — St. Thomas

Man Shot in Hospital Ground, Declines Treatment

A man walking in Hospital Ground was injured by gunshots Friday afternoon, but refused medical assistance and would not cooperate with law enforcement, the V.I. Police Department reported.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the Boy Scout building on Veterans Drive at 2:35 p.m. on a report of a gunshot victim. At the scene, they met with the victim, who told them he had been walking in the area of the corner shop across from the basketball court in Hospital Ground when a man stared at him and fired shots.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left upper arm and to the left side of his buttock. According to police, the victim declined medical assistance from the emergency medical technicians on the scene and also refused to corporate with the officers.

The case is under investigation and police urged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5617 or 5554, the commissioner’s office at 340-715-5506, the chief’s office at 340-714-5548, the 911 emergency call center, or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers USVI, at 1-800-222-8477.