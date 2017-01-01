GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

Man Shot in Hospital Ground, Declines Treatment

A man walking in Hospital Ground was injured by gunshots Friday afternoon, but refused medical assistance and would not cooperate with law enforcement, the V.I. Police Department reported.

2016-12-30 23:33:57
Source Manager's Journal: Governing, Politics and Responsibility

Dramas of major proportions are playing out on big and small stages, including the United States and the U.S. Virgin Islands. 

2016-12-29 01:18:19
Police Arrest 3, Seize AK-47 and Other Weapons

The V.I. Police arrested three men Tuesday and seized several weapons, including an AK-47.

2016-12-27 21:39:12
