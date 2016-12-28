Police — St. Thomas

Police Arrest 3, Seize AK-47 and Other Weapons

The V.I. Police arrested three men Tuesday and seized several weapons, including an AK-47.

According to the police, at about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday police arrested Kisho Gumbs, 24, of Pearson Gardens; Akil Smith, 24, of Estate Tutu; and Jaleem Charles, 18, of Estate Tutu.

Police did not provide any information on the circumstances of where and how the arrests were made.

The three men were with possession of an unlicensed firearm. Four firearms were confiscated during this arrest, including an AK-47.

Bail for Gumbs and Charles was set at $ 135,000, and bail for Smith was set at $100,000. All three were remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending their advice of rights hearing.

The VIPD urged anyone who is aware of individuals in possession of unlicensed firearms to contact the department at 340-774-2211, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-714-9801, the 911 emergency call center, or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers USVI, at 1-800-222-8477.