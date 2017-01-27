GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

2017-01-27 00:12:31
2017-01-26 22:15:19
2017-01-26 08:14:45
Police ID One of the Polyberg Homicide Victims
By Source Staff — January 26, 2017
The V.I. Police Department has identified one of the two victims from a Monday night shooting as 32-year-old Angel Luis Melendez.
According to Glen Dratte, V.I. Police Department public information officer, Melendez's family is on St.  Thomas. Police have not yet located the family of the second victim, whose identity has not been released. Police said only that he was 48 years old at the time he was killed.
According to police, the double homicide took place Monday night in Polyberg near Charlotte Amalie High School. The 911 emergency call center received the report of the incident at 9:06 p.m.
They were the third and fourth homicides on St. Thomas since the beginning of the year. A fifth murder took place late Wednesday afternoon.
