Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

Plaskett Asks Mapp for Open Discussion of V.I. Fiscal Crisis

Delegate Stacey Plaskett has written to the governor that recent closed door meetings held with the Legislature and the business community should have been public and should have included her office.

2017-01-25
Looking For Volunteers For Homeless Count

The Department of Human Services is asking for your help to try to find out the number of homeless people in the territory. Its annual Homeless Point-In-Time survey is this Friday, Jan.27, from 6 a.m.m to 12 midnight. Each year the islands conduct a one-day survey of sheltered and unsheltered individuals and families as part of the national effort to end homelessness. They are asking you to let these organizations know if there are areas in your community where the homeless congregate and may need help.

2017-01-25
Citizens Organization Calls Meeting Without Police Following Tuesday Rape in Frydenhoj

With several incidents reported Tuesday on St. Thomas, the citizens' organization that has so far been partnering with local police is calling its own meeting, this time without authorities.

2017-01-24
Local news — St. Thomas
Plaskett Asks Mapp for Open Discussion of V.I. Fiscal Crisis
By Source Staff — January 25, 2017

Noting the dire state of the territory’s finances, Delegate Stacey Plaskett has written to Gov. Kenneth Mapp, saying recent closed door meetings he held with the Legislature and the business community should have been more public and should have included her office.

In Tuesday’s letter, Plaskett said she found it questionable that Mapp has chosen to conduct the financial meetings without involving her office, especially given the government’s continued push for increased federal funding and concerns surrounding the local government’s past federal spending.

“This is a moment in the history of the territory requiring all hands on deck as well as an open and transparent approach inclusive of V.I. leaders at all levels of government," Plaskett said.

Bemoaning the closed door meeting approach employed by the governor to discuss the state of the government’s finances and Mapp's proposed five-year financial plan, Plaskett said, "Our people deserve their elected leaders to exhibit true leadership and honesty on all matters, but most certainly when the creditworthiness of the territory has been negatively affected, thus impacting the lives of current and future generations of Virgin Islanders.”

Plaskett expressed hope that the governor would afford the people of the Virgin Islands the respect of keeping her office and the public engaged or at least apprised of any plan considered or created locally where federal intervention may be the ultimate recourse given the gravity of the circumstances.

Plaskett’s letter comes less than a week before Mapp is expected to address the poor financial health of the Virgin Islands in his third state of the territory address. Mapp’s address is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m.

Submitted by VI_Leadership_Plan on January 25, 2017 - 4:35pm.

She wrote him a "protest" letter. Seriously? Not an email. How about a phone call! The territory is in a bit of a crisis and you can just about smell the Fed starting to circle and form Oversight committees. I love her statement: "True leadership and honesty on all matters" - I just can't get a naked Jonathon wearing make-up with their young daughter in the room out of my mind. Yeah, can't make this stuff up.