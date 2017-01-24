GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

Homicides 2017

A chronological log of the homicides recorded in 2017 in the U.S. Virgin Islands, as reported by the VIPD. Cases…

Video Galleries

Women's March, St. Croix
See video
more

Audio Galleries

Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

more
 
Currently:Click for Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands Forecast

Source Picks

Joint Board Struggles to Elect Officers

At a meeting Monday, Joint Board of Elections members selected a slate of officers, discussed the recently signed law to unify the two Elections Board into one unified board, and sought to forces the Attorney General's Office to provide an attorney for board meetings. 

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
2017-01-23 23:31:09
Truck Overturns on Maude Proudfoot Drive

A truck tractor carrying a bulldozer turned over on Maude Proudfoot Drive on St.Thomas around 2:40 p.m. Sunday, according to the V.I. Police Department. 

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
2017-01-23 23:07:04
Mapp Order Start of Paul E. Joseph Stadium Work

Gov. Kenneth Mapp on Monday issued a formal notice to Public Works Commission Gustav James to begin work on the long anticipated Paul E. Joseph Stadium project in Frederiksted. 

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
2017-01-23 23:00:57
Local news — St. Thomas
CommentLog in or Register to CommentE-mailE-MAILPrintPRINT
Truck Overturns on Maude Proudfoot Drive
By Source staff — January 23, 2017

Overturned truck on Maude Proudfoot Drive. (V.I. Police Department photo)
Overturned truck on Maude Proudfoot Drive. (V.I. Police Department photo)

A truck tractor carrying a bulldozer turned over on Maude Proudfoot Drive on St.Thomas around 2:40 p.m. Sunday, according to the V.I. Police Department.

According to police, the truck tractor reached the area of Bunker Hill when the drive shaft broke and the truck and trailer, driven by Victor Castro, rolled backwards downhill.

The trailer carrying the tractor travelled across the roadway into the opposite lane, where the weight of the tractor caused it to overturn the trailer into the drive of the residence 8B Lytton’s Fancy.

Advertising (skip)

No one was injured and there was property damage to the wall of the driveway and the stone wall on the side of the roadway, police said. 

Read more stories in Local news»»