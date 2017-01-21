GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

VIPA Issues Advisory to Drivers Using CEKA Airport Road

Motorists are advised to exercise caution when traversing the Cyril E. King Airport Road due to ongoing road repairs.

Audio Galleries

Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

more
 
Currently:Click for Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands Forecast

Source Picks

Beach Advisory for January 17-20

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water quality at popular swimming beaches throughout the territory by sampling for enterococci bacteria and turbidity, which is a measure of water clarity, advises the public of the following:

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
2017-01-20 20:20:22
St. Thomas Starring in Upcoming HGTV Show

Two upcoming January episodes of the popular HGTV series “Beachfront Bargain Hunt” are expected to feature St. Thomas and several local professionals.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
2017-01-20 18:28:46
Democatic Party State Chairwoman Calls for Senator Elect to be Seated in Legislature

The Democratic Party of the Virgin Islands is concerned that more than one week after the 32nd Legislature has been sworn in, the seventh St. Thomas seat remains vacant.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
2017-01-20 17:42:32
Local news — St. Thomas
CommentLog in or Register to CommentE-mailE-MAILPrintPRINT
Calling for Tax Increases, Fitch Downgrades USVI Bonds Again
By Source Staff — January 19, 2017

The Fitch ratings agency downgraded existing and potential new USVI bonds yet again on Tuesday. All three ratings agencies: Fitch, Moody's, and Standard and Poor all downgraded the territory in 2016, stymieing hopes of refinancing existing debt at lower costs and making it harder to borrow.

The Legislature approved a statutory lien on rum revenues and gross receipts tax revenues, so that lenders see V.I. revenues before the territory does, during a session in December as part of an effort to improve the territory's credit rating.

Gov. Kenneth Mapp proposed several tax increases – on alcohol, tobacco and time shares – to boost revenues and reassure lenders but senators voted down the plan in December, saying they wanted to hear from the business community before considering any tax increases.

Along with the same general issues of rising debt levels and structural deficits, Fitch cited the territory's inability to sell bonds on Jan. 12. (See: Mapp: No Bonds Right Now, V.I. Needs New Taxes to Sustain Budget in Related Links below)

They also cited the failure to enact tax increases to generate more revenues, saying: "According to the USVI, market reception to the bonds is contingent on USVI passage of tax reform measures. Enactment of the tax reform measures requires legislative agreement, which is inherently uncertain."

Advertising (skip)

Fitch said in its release, “"To date, the USVI legislature has declined to enact these measures although the governor has called for a special legislative session to again consider these proposals the week of Jan. 23."

Some market analysts have begun to speculate that the territory is heading down the same path as Puerto Rico and will require federal intervention and debt restructuring. (See: Analysts Worry USVI Following Puerto Rico's Path) This latest downgrade does not help with that concern.

Fitch downgraded the "issuer default rating" for the USVI to "B" from "B+" The IDR is a rating of how likely a general default is. Fitch's IDR ratings go from AAA, for the highest quality, down through D, for entities already in default. According to Fitch, a "B" is below investment grade and is "highly speculative," but is above a "CCC" rating that would indicate "substantial credit risk."

Fitch lowered specific bond ratings as follows:

- V.I. Public Finance Authority senior lien matching fund revenue bonds to 'BB-' from 'BB';

- VIPFA subordinate lien matching fund revenue bonds to 'BB-' from 'BB';

-VIPFA matching fund revenue bonds (Diageo project) to 'BB-' from 'BB';

-VIPFA matching fund revenue bonds (Cruzan project) to 'BB-' from 'BB';

-VIPFA gross receipts tax (GRT) revenue bonds to 'BB-' from 'BB'.

According to Fitch, a "BB" rating is "speculative," but not "highly speculative." Fitch has placed the ratings on a negative watch, meaning it may consider reducing the rating further, unless something changes to suggest a more positive outlook.

Related Links
Read more stories in Local news»»

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
Submitted by NotCook on January 20, 2017 - 7:09am.

OK Senators, it's time to start to act like leaders rather than entitled celebrities (or, in some cases, criminals), and start doing the wok of the People, which is what you are paid to do. YOU work for US (You, too, Governor). Start by passing essential taxes to increase revenues ("sin tax", increase the tax on gas to fund the road repairs, etc.), and eliminate from the budget spending for limos, drivers, personal chefs, and other waste. Oh, and you won't like this one, either: Don't pay your own salaries until you DO pass the needed fiscal measures an start EARNING those salaries. We didn't put you there to inflate your egos and enrich you - we hired you to do a job. So, DO YOUR JOB!

Submitted by VI_Leadership_Plan on January 20, 2017 - 7:08pm.

St Croix Source, please be careful about your headlines. I love the coverage but Fitch is hardly endorsing higher taxes to get an upgrade. Please note their wiggle room comments, According to the USVI, and To date,.....

It is clear the bond market wants changes and a balanced budget. The higher Sin taxes only generate $50 million, there is still GERS and the remaining hole. It is doubtful the Sin tax alone will warm the hearts of bond funds to purchase.