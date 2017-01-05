Local news — St. Thomas

23-Year-Old Killed in Estate Thomas

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Estate Thomas, according to the V.I. Police Department.

Lenny Hedrington, Jr., died of a gunshot wound to the head, police said. It was the second homicide on St. Thomas and in the territory in 2017.

Officers were dispatched to Estate Thomas at about 10:27 a.m. When they arrived at the scene Hedrington was already in the ambulance, which transported him to the Schneider Regional Medical Center. He was declared dead at 11:09 a.m.

The VIPD provided no details or information on the incident.

The Homicide Task Force is investigating. Police urged anyone with information contact the Investigation Bureau at 340-774- 2211, ext. 5569, or 340-714-983, the St. Thomas/St. John District chief's office at 340-715-5548, the police commissioner’s office at 340-715-5506, the 911 emergency call center, or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers USVI, at 1-800-222-8477.