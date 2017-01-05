GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

District Court Opens Registration for Centennial Event With Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor

The Honorable Sonia Sotomayor, associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, will be the featured guest at…

Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

The Bookworm: ‘Lose Your Final 15’

If those holiday cookies went from lips to hips and you’re walking them off now, “Lose Your Final 15” is a book you shouldn’t walk past.

2017-01-04 22:32:20
23-Year-Old Killed in Estate Thomas

Lenny Hedrington, Jr., 23, was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Estate Thomas, according to the V.I. Police Department. It was the territory's second homicide of 2017. 

2017-01-04 16:47:01
23-Year-Old Killed in Estate Thomas
By Source staff — January 4, 2017

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Estate Thomas, according to the V.I. Police Department.

Lenny Hedrington, Jr., died of a gunshot wound to the head, police said. It was the second homicide on St. Thomas and in the territory in 2017.

Officers were dispatched to Estate Thomas at about 10:27 a.m. When they arrived at the scene Hedrington was already in the ambulance, which transported him to the Schneider Regional Medical Center. He was declared dead at 11:09 a.m.

The VIPD provided no details or information on the incident.

The Homicide Task Force is investigating. Police urged anyone with information contact the Investigation Bureau at 340-774- 2211, ext. 5569, or 340-714-983, the St. Thomas/St. John District chief's office at 340-715-5548, the police commissioner’s office at 340-715-5506, the 911 emergency call center, or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers USVI, at 1-800-222-8477. 

