Local news — St. Thomas

Crime Stoppers Puts Dent in Crime in 2016

The anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers USVI, helped officials put a dent in crime and rewarded people who supplied information to help solve cases while protecting their identity, board members learned at a meeting Monday.

At its annual meeting, the board reiterated that Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit anonymous tip line for residents of the territory and visitors to submit tips regarding criminal activity. Residents with information about a crime can phone the service at 1-800-222-8477, or go online at www.crimestoppersvi.org, to report it.

The service keeps the caller's name secret and pays rewards for tips that help solve a crime or bring a criminal to justice.

According to Glenn Dratte, the V.I. Police Department’s public information officer, Crime Stoppers USVI paid residents about $17,000 during 2016.

Residents now can also use the P3Tips mobile app on their cell phones, which allows users to submit tips from anywhere, anytime, from their phones, said Laurie Dunton, chairwoman of Crime Stopper USVI.

The application P3Tips has increased the number of tips submitted for the year compared to previous years, according to the VIPD.

The system has resulted in the solving of six homicide cases, the apprehension of two fugitives, the seizure of about $280,000 worth of seized drugs, the recovery of $90,000 in property, and the removal of several illegal weapons from the territory.

Those attending the meeting included Police Commissioner Delroy Richards; St. Thomas Chief of Police Jason Marsh; St. Croix Deputy Chief Mark Corneiro; Lt. Maria Jones, special assistant to commissioner-Crime Stoppers St. Thomas; and Det. Daniel Rodriquez of the Animal Cruelty Unit.

Members of Crime Stoppers are distributing new brochures throughout neighborhoods on all islands, encouraging the public to visit the website and to download the mobile app at www.P3Tips.com.