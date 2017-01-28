Local government — St. Thomas

Human Services Asks Community to Help Count the Homeless

To determine the number of homeless people in the territory, the V.I. Department of Human Services (VIDHS) is asking for the public’s help. Now is the time to volunteer for the Virgin Islands Continuum of Care 2017 Homeless Point-In-Time (PIT) Survey, known as the PIT Count. The survey will be held from 6 a.m. to midnight, Friday, Jan. 27.

DHS works with Catholic Charities of the Virgin Islands, Methodist Training & Outreach Center Inc., St. John Community Foundation and other non-profit, faith-based organizations to help the displaced in the territory.

Each year, the islands conduct a one-day survey of sheltered and unsheltered individuals and families as part of a national effort to end homelessness. DHS is asking the community to let them know if there are areas in their communities where the homeless congregate and may need help. It is asking for the residents to help it gather data to ensure that the homeless will be given the assistance they need.

The PIT Count will provide insight that will help the V.I. Continuum of Care system to do many things that will help the unfortunate with services and to meet federal requirements for continued funding. To volunteer or to share information, contact Brenda Walwyn at 774-0930, ext. 4104/5104.