Local government — St. Thomas

Public Invited to See Danish Student Architectural Drawings of V.I. Buildings

The public is invited to see the completed architectural drawings by Danish students of two abandoned, historic Virgin Islands government buildings that are part of a revitalization project called “In Search of Identity.” They will be on view on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Virgin Islands Council on the Arts, Cyril V. Francois Building, across from Fort Christian on St. Thomas.

The initiative is a partnership with Owners of Historic Houses of BYFO, a private preservation organization that is in town to promote and continue fundraising for the project. Birthe Ieul, BYFO chairwoman; Michael Keldsen, attorney; Torben Nielsen, headmaster of the Aarhus School of Architecture; and Arne Hoi, head of the department of Architecture and Culture at the Royal Academy of the Fine Arts are visiting the territory for one week ending on Jan. 20.

The project, conceptualized by Sen. Myron D. Jackson, involves rehabilitating and repurposing the J. Antonio Jarvis Elementary School Complex in Charlotte Amalie and the old Christiansted Barracks in downtown Christiansted for educational and cultural tourism purposes.

The drawings on display were created by about 30 students from the Royal Academy of the Fine Arts School of Architecture and the Aarhus School of Architecture of Denmark, who spent three weeks in February and March 2016 on both islands. They donated their time to measure and draw the sites, which are slated to become a National Museum and School of Conservation of the Arts on St. Thomas, and a School of Architecture on St. Croix.

The benefits to the territory are many – including a vocational school for the training of craftsmen to ensure that future generations will have the specialized knowledge necessary to take care of the V.I.’s historic buildings. The vision of a new National Museum includes housing collections from the Native American period to Columbus, colonial history under Danish administration, and the modern history and culture of the U.S. Virgin Islands, creating a new revenue generating stream through cultural heritage tourism.

Sen. Jackson thanks the commissioners and staffs of Public Works, Property and Procurement, Education and other government departments, The Office of the Governor, the Cultural Ministry of the Kingdom of Denmark, BYFO (Buefo), The Enterprise Zone, the AIA, the members of the V.I. Legislature, My Brother’s Workshop, Choice Wireless, and other private agencies associated with the project. For more information, call 693-3519.