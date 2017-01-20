GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

Telephones Down at Magistrate Division

The Judicial Branch Office of the Administrator of Courts advises the public and the Virgin Islands Bar that the Magistrate…

Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

Series of 4 Workshops on ‘The Art of Meditation’ to Begin Feb. 9
By Source Staff — January 20, 2017

Laura Castillo Nagi will host a four-week series entitled “The Art of Meditation - Tools for Peace of Mind and Balanced Living.” This series will explore how to establish and sustain a meditation practice or learn to bring more concentration and joy to a person’s yoga practice.

Discussions will include what meditation is and is not; how to get comfortable for a silent, sitting meditation; simple yoga stretches to prepare for meditation; the essential connection of meditation and energy; using the breath to calm the body and mind; concentration techniques to overcome mental restlessness; how to begin a daily practice of meditation; and ways to experience the benefits of meditation throughout the day. People will learn techniques and understanding that they need to sustain a meditative practice.

The workshops will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, at Wildheart Studio, Raphune Hill in Al Cohen's Plaza, St. Thomas. They will continue for the following three consecutive Thursdays, Feb. 16, Feb. 23 and March 2.

The cost of the workshops is $111. Register at www.anahatavi.com. Contact Nagi for information at 808-728-2800 or lauranagi@gmail.com

