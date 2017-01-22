GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

Libraries, Archives & Museums to Host Gothic Handwriting Workshops

The Division of Libraries, Archives & Museums (DLAM) is hosting a USVI/DK Archives Joint Centennial Project through a collaboration with…

Women's March, St. Croix
Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
Beach Advisory for January 17-20

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water quality at popular swimming beaches throughout the territory by sampling for enterococci bacteria and turbidity, which is a measure of water clarity, advises the public of the following:

2017-01-20 20:20:22
St. Thomas Starring in Upcoming HGTV Show

Two upcoming January episodes of the popular HGTV series “Beachfront Bargain Hunt” are expected to feature St. Thomas and several local professionals.

2017-01-20 18:28:46
Schools — St. Thomas
St. Thomas-St. John District Schools to Dismiss Early on Thursday, Jan. 26
By Source Staff — January 21, 2017

There will be an early dismissal of all public schools on Thursday, Jan. 26. Dismissals will take place three hours before normal release times and are necessary to accommodate monthly job-embedded professional development for teachers, according to a press release issued Friday by the V.I. Department of Education’s St. Thomas-St. John District Office of the Insular Superintendent.

Lunch will be served before students are released, and buses will be dispatched to schools to transport students to their normal drop-off locations. Parents are asked to ensure students are properly supervised following dismissals.

School will resume at normal times on Friday, Jan. 27.

This is a list of student release times by school for Thursday, Jan. 26:

Cancryn Noon

CAHS 12:10 p.m.

BCB 11:25 a.m.

Eudora Kean 11:50 a.m.

Sprauve Noon

EWAA 12:10 p.m.

Abraham 11:40 a.m.

Muller 11:40 a.m.

Dober 11:45 a.m.

Tuitt 11:35 a.m.

Sibilly 11:30 a.m.

Lockhart 11:45 a.m.

EBO 11:45 a.m.

Gomez 11:40 a.m.

Bowsky 11:40 a.m.

