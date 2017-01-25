Organizations — St. Thomas

Looking For Volunteers For Homeless Count

The Department of Human Services is asking for your help to try to find out the number of homeless people in the territory. Its annual Homeless Point-In-Time survey is this Friday, Jan.27, from 6 a.m.m to 12 midnight. Each year, DHS works with Catholic Charities of the Virgin Islands, Methodist Training and Outreach Center, St. John Community Foundation and other non-profit, faith based organizations to help the displaced in the USVI.

Each year the islands conduct a one-day survey of sheltered and unsheltered individuals and families as part of the national effort to end homelessness. They are asking you to let these organizations know if there are areas in your community where the homeless congregate and may need help.

The PIT Count provides an insight that helps VI Continuum of Care system to do many things that will help the unfortunate with services and to meet federal requirements for continued funding. They are asking for the residents of the Virgin Islands to help gather data to ensure that the homeless will be given the assistance they need. Contact Ms. Brenda Walwyn at 340-774-0930 ext. 4104/5104.