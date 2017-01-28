Beach Advisory for January 23-27

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water quality at popular swimming beaches throughout the territory by sampling for enterococci bacteria and turbidity, which is a measure of water clarity, advises the public of the following:
DPNR performed water quality analysis at 33 designated beaches throughout the territory during the week of Jan. 23-27, 2017. Please Note: Oppenheimer Beach on St. John was not sampled this week; therefore, water quality at this beach is unknown. The following beaches meet water quality standards and are safe for swimming or fishing:
St. Croix
Protestant Cay
Cramer Park
Pelican Cove (Comorant)
Rainbow
Chenay Bay
New Fort (Ft. Louise Augusta)
Ha’ penny
Cane Bay
Stoney Ground
Frederiksted Public Beach
Dorsch
Princess Condo Row
St. Thomas
Coki Point
Bolongo Bay
Frenchman’s Bay
Hull Bay
Lindqvist
Bluebeard’s
Sapphire
Magens Bay
Lindbergh Bay
Vessup Bay
Water Bay
Secret Harbor
Limetree Bay
St. John
Cruz Bay
Great Cruz Bay
Frank Bay
Johnson Bay
The following beaches do not meet water quality standards because they exceed the established enterococci bacteria threshold and therefore are not considered to be safe for swimming or fishing:
St. Croix
Buccaneer
Shoy’s
Grapetree Bay
St. Thomas
Brewers Bay
High levels of enterococci bacteria and turbidity may be caused by runoff due to heavy rains, heavy marine vessel traffic, high wave activity near the shoreline, irresponsible recreational use, etc. Runoff can consist of sediment, pesticides, animal feces and oil & grease, all of which are harmful to the waters of the territory.