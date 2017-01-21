GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

VIPA Issues Advisory to Drivers Using CEKA Airport Road

Motorists are advised to exercise caution when traversing the Cyril E. King Airport Road due to ongoing road repairs.

Environment — St. Thomas
Beach Advisory for January 17-20
By Source Staff — January 20, 2017

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water quality at popular swimming beaches throughout the territory by sampling for enterococci bacteria and turbidity, which is a measure of water clarity, advises the public of the following:

DPNR performed water quality analysis at 34 designated beaches throughout the territory during the week of Jan. 17-20, 2017. All 34 sampled designated beaches meet water quality standards and are safe for swimming or fishing.

St. Croix

Protestant Cay

Buccaneer

Cramer’s Park

Shoy’s

Chenay Bay

New Fort (Ft. Louise Augusta)

Ha’ penny

Grapetree Bay

Princess (Condo Row)

Pelican Cove (Comorant)

Dorsch

Frederiksted Public Beach

Rainbow

Cane Bay

Stoney Ground

St. Thomas

Coki Point

Vessup Bay

Bluebeard’s

Frenchman’s Bay

Bolongo Bay

Secret Harbor

Lindbergh Bay

Brewers Bay

Sapphire

Water Bay

Lindqvist

Hull Bay

Magens Bay

Limetree Bay

St. John

Johnson Bay

Cruz Bay

Oppenheimer

Great Cruz Bay

Frank Bay

DPNR will continue to monitor these popular swimming areas. It also recommends that people use their own discretion when swimming or fishing at the designated beaches. If the waters appear muddy or murky or have foul odors, do not swim or fish.

For additional information regarding water quality, call the Division of Environmental Protection at 773-1082 on St. Croix.

