Op-ed — St. Thomas

Virtue of the Week: Justice

Practicing justice is being fair. It is solving problems so everyone wins. You don't prejudge. You see people as individuals. You don't accept it when some-one acts like a bully, cheats or lies. Being a champion for justice takes courage. Sometimes when you stand for justice, you stand alone.

You are practicing justice when you,

– Treat everyone fairly,

– Think for yourself and refuse to prejudge,

– Avoid gossip and backbiting,

– Own your mistakes and fix them,

– Protect people's rights, including your own, and

– Solve problems so everyone wins.

Affirmation:

I act with justice. I stand up for the rights of others and myself. I have no need to pretend or defend. I choose to make amends.

The Family Connection was established in 2005 by the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands as an early-childhood initiative. The mission of TFC is to strengthen the community child care and early education infrastructure in the USVI by building awareness of the importance of early learning and development for success and working with community agencies to promote quality care and education.

One of its efforts is the Virtues Project, an international initiative focused on building peaceful and caring communities.

The Source supports the Virtues Project. We will publish one of the virtues developed by the project each week.