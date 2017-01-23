Op-ed — St. Thomas

Virtue of the Week: Purposefulness

Being purposeful is having a clear focus. Begin with a vision for what you want to accomplish, and concentrate on your goal. Do one thing at a time, without scattering your energies. Some people let things happen; when you are purposeful, you make things happen.

You are practicing purposefulness when you...

– Have a clear vision of what you want to accomplish,

– Know why you are doing it,

– Focus on the goal,

– Get back on purpose if you get scattered, or distracted,

– Do things one at a time and finish what you start, and

– Persevere until you get the right results.

Affirmation:

I am purposeful. I am clear about what I am doing and why. I stay focused on my goals. I know I can accomplish great things.

The Family Connection was established in 2005 by the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands as an early-childhood initiative. The mission of TFC is to strengthen the community child care and early education infrastructure in the USVI by building awareness of the importance of early learning and development for success and working with community agencies to promote quality care and education.

One of its efforts is the Virtues Project, an international initiative focused on building peaceful and caring communities.

The Source supports the Virtues Project. We will publish one of the virtues developed by the project each week.