Libraries, Archives & Museums to Host Gothic Handwriting Workshops

The Division of Libraries, Archives & Museums (DLAM) is hosting a USVI/DK Archives Joint Centennial Project through a collaboration with…

Women's March, St. Croix
Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

St. Thomas-St. John District Schools to Dismiss Early on Thursday, Jan. 26

There will be an early dismissal of all public schools on Thursday, Jan. 26. Dismissals will take place three hours before normal release times and are necessary to accommodate monthly job-embedded professional development for teachers.

2017-01-21 18:56:20
Beach Advisory for January 17-20

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water quality at popular swimming beaches throughout the territory by sampling for enterococci bacteria and turbidity, which is a measure of water clarity, advises the public of the following:

2017-01-20 20:20:22
Op-ed — St. Thomas
Virtue of the Week: Purposefulness
By The Family Connection — January 22, 2017

Being purposeful is having a clear focus. Begin with a vision for what you want to accomplish, and concentrate on your goal. Do one thing at a time, without scattering your energies. Some people let things happen; when you are purposeful, you make things happen.

You are practicing purposefulness when you...

– Have a clear vision of what you want to accomplish,

– Know why you are doing it,

– Focus on the goal,

– Get back on purpose if you get scattered, or distracted,

– Do things one at a time and finish what you start, and

– Persevere until you get the right results.

Affirmation:

I am purposeful. I am clear about what I am doing and why. I stay focused on my goals. I know I can accomplish great things.

The Family Connection was established in 2005 by the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands as an early-childhood initiative. The mission of TFC is to strengthen the community child care and early education infrastructure in the USVI by building awareness of the importance of early learning and development for success and working with community agencies to promote quality care and education.

One of its efforts is the Virtues Project, an international initiative focused on building peaceful and caring communities.

The Source supports the Virtues Project. We will publish one of the virtues developed by the project each week.

 

