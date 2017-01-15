Op-ed — St. Thomas

Virtue of the Week: Diligence

Diligence is working hard and doing your absolute best. You take special care by doing things step by step. Diligence helps you to get things done with excellence and enthusiasm. Diligence leads to success.

You are practicing diligence when you:

– Pay careful attention to what you are doing

– Do things step by step,

– Practice to the point of excellence,

– Give your absolute best to whatever you do,

– Work hard, and

– Don't give up.

Affirmation:

I am diligent. I work hard. I work carefully. I can be trusted to do a good job.

The Family Connection was established in 2005 by the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands as an early-childhood initiative. The mission of TFC is to strengthen the community child care and early education infrastructure in the USVI by building awareness of the importance of early learning and development for success and working with community agencies to promote quality care and education.

One of its efforts is the Virtues Project, an international initiative focused on building peaceful and caring communities.

The Source supports the Virtues Project. We will publish one of the virtues developed by the project each week.