GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

VIWMA’s MLK Holiday Hours Set

The V.I. Waste Management Authority (VIWMA) advises residents of the hours of operation for its facilities and administrative offices in…

Audio Galleries

Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

more
 
Currently:Click for Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands Forecast

Source Picks

Virtue of the Week: Diligence

Diligence is working hard and doing your absolute best. You take special care by doing things step by step. Diligence helps you to get things done with excellence and enthusiasm. Diligence leads to success. 

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
2017-01-15 19:44:59
Antilles Holds Celebrations to Honor Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

School-wide celebrations honoring the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave Antilles students the chance on Friday, Jan. 13, to speak about their dreams, describe the impact his legacy has had on their lives and, in the spirit of service, make donations to local organizations that greatly help the Virgin Islands community.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
2017-01-15 13:22:56
Beach Advisory for January 9-13

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water quality at popular swimming beaches throughout the territory by sampling for enterococci bacteria and turbidity, which is a measure of water clarity, advises the public of the following:

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
2017-01-13 16:07:17
Op-ed — St. Thomas
CommentLog in or Register to CommentE-mailE-MAILPrintPRINT
Virtue of the Week: Diligence
By The Family Connection — January 15, 2017

Diligence is working hard and doing your absolute best. You take special care by doing things step by step. Diligence helps you to get things done with excellence and enthusiasm. Diligence leads to success.

You are practicing diligence when you:

– Pay careful attention to what you are doing

– Do things step by step,

– Practice to the point of excellence,

Advertising (skip)

– Give your absolute best to whatever you do,

– Work hard, and

– Don't give up.

Affirmation:

I am diligent. I work hard. I work carefully. I can be trusted to do a good job.

The Family Connection was established in 2005 by the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands as an early-childhood initiative. The mission of TFC is to strengthen the community child care and early education infrastructure in the USVI by building awareness of the importance of early learning and development for success and working with community agencies to promote quality care and education.

One of its efforts is the Virtues Project, an international initiative focused on building peaceful and caring communities.

The Source supports the Virtues Project. We will publish one of the virtues developed by the project each week. 

Read more stories in Op-ed»»