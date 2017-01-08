GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

This Week’s Senate Calendar

Here’s what’s on tap at the V.I. Legislature this week.

Audio Galleries

Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

more
 
Currently:Click for Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands Forecast

Source Picks

Virtue of the Week: Determination

Determination is using your willpower to do something when it isn't easy. You are determined to meet your goals even when it is hard or you are being tested. With determination we make our dreams come true. 

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
2017-01-08 12:17:18
Water Island Music Festival to Present Three Performances

The 12th annual Water Island Music Festival is scheduled for Jan. 13, 14 and 15. Carnegie Hall pianist Julian Gargiulo will be returning for the twelfth year, repeating a performance of the program he will have given Jan. 7 at Carnegie Hall.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
2017-01-06 02:28:01
Beach Advisory for January 2-5

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water quality at popular swimming beaches throughout the territory by sampling for enterococci bacteria and turbidity, which is a measure of water clarity, advises the public of the following:

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
2017-01-06 02:15:36
Op-ed — St. Thomas
CommentLog in or Register to CommentE-mailE-MAILPrintPRINT
Virtue of the Week: Determination
By The Family Connection — January 8, 2017

You focus your energy and efforts on a task and stick with it until it is finished. Determination is using your willpower to do something when it isn't easy. You are determined to meet your goals even when it is hard or you are being tested. With determination we make our dreams come true.

You are practicing determination when you:

– Believe that what you are doing is important,

– Set goals for yourself,

– Stay focused without being distracted,

Advertising (skip)

– Keep going even if it gets difficult,

– Ask for help when you need it, and

– Finish what you started

Affirmation:

I am determined. I set goals and keep going until I achieve them. I get things done. I stay focused on my purpose.

The Family Connection was established in 2005 by the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands as an early-childhood initiative. The mission of TFC is to strengthen the community child care and early education infrastructure in the USVI by building awareness of the importance of early learning and development for success and working with community agencies to promote quality care and education.

One of its efforts is the Virtues Project, an international initiative focused on building peaceful and caring communities.

The Source supports the Virtues Project. We will publish one of the virtues developed by the project each week.

 

Read more stories in Op-ed»»