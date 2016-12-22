GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

Man Charged with Unlawful Sexual Contact

A man was arrested Tuesday at a Havensight bar after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her, the V.I.…

Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

Senate Approves Nominees and Rezonings; Overrides Vetoes

The V.I. Legislature overrode Gov. Kenneth Mapp's veto Tuesday to enact legislation that expands the circumstances where a temporary physicians license can be granted, among other actions.

2016-12-21 22:48:20
Annual Public School Assessment Shows Improved Student Performance

V.I. public school students achieved slightly higher scores overall on their 2015-16 Smarter Balanced assessment tests relative to 2014-15, the first school year the territory used the assessment system.

2016-12-21 22:39:24
Zika Update: Territory Reports 24 New Cases; Outbreak Continues to Slow

The V.I. Department of Health announced 24 new cases of Zika virus this week, bringing the total caseload to 968. Last week, 23 new cases were reported.

2016-12-21 22:27:26
Op-ed — St. Thomas
Needed: A Plan to Stem the Tide of Violence and Guns
By State Chair, Democratic Party of the Virgin Island Islands — December 19, 2016

It's not enough to pontiﬁcate every time a horrendous shooting like the one that took the life of an infant takes place. If it were, we would be the safest place on the face of the earth. What we need is for our community to come together, look at what we have and are already doing, identify gaps and how they could be ﬁlled, each sector claim their part of the solution, develop a comprehensive plan and implement and monitor it.

A while back a few of us in St. Croix (led by Democrats but inclusive of others) decided we had enough and it was time to act! Together we developed a proposal and began reaching out to local and national leaders and resource persons early this year. To ﬁnance the meeting we ﬂoated it by several national foundations and public and private entities in the Virgin Islands. We have so far been unsuccessful, but we are ready to give it another try.

But we have no pride of ownership. We just feel strongly that government entities, churches, neighborhood and community organizations, the private sector, our young people and others need to sit down for a series of guided meetings with each sector making commitments to doing their part to begin to stem the tide of gun and other violence in our Territory. So please, you don't have to wait for us.

As I have said to several: any branch of our government, any relevant government agency or any organization that has the wherewithal and inﬂuence to bring everyone together, just do it! The reward being offered may help this time, but it won't stop the next shooting and the next loss of a precious life!

State Chair, Democratic Party of the Virgin Island Islands

