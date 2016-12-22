GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

Man Charged with Unlawful Sexual Contact

A man was arrested Tuesday at a Havensight bar after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her, the V.I.…

Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

Senate Approves Nominees and Rezonings; Overrides Vetoes

The V.I. Legislature overrode Gov. Kenneth Mapp's veto Tuesday to enact legislation that expands the circumstances where a temporary physicians license can be granted, among other actions.

2016-12-21 22:48:20
Annual Public School Assessment Shows Improved Student Performance

V.I. public school students achieved slightly higher scores overall on their 2015-16 Smarter Balanced assessment tests relative to 2014-15, the first school year the territory used the assessment system.

2016-12-21 22:39:24
Zika Update: Territory Reports 24 New Cases; Outbreak Continues to Slow

The V.I. Department of Health announced 24 new cases of Zika virus this week, bringing the total caseload to 968. Last week, 23 new cases were reported.

2016-12-21 22:27:26
Op-ed — St. Thomas
Virtue of the Week: Patience
By The Family Connection — December 18, 2016

Patience is quiet hope and trust that things will turn out right. You wait without complaining. You are tolerant and accepting of difficulties and mistakes. You picture the end in the beginning and persevere to meet your goals. Patience is a commitment to the future.

You are practicing patience when you:

– Calmly tolerate a delay or confusion,

– Are willing to wait for things you want,

– Set goals and persevere until they are met,

– Do something now that will help you in the future,

– Accept things you cannot change with humor and grace, and

– Are tolerant when mistakes are made.

Affirmation:

I am patient. I am gentle with others and myself when we make mistakes. I wait calmly.
I trust that things will turn out right.

The Family Connection was established in 2005 by the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands as an early-childhood initiative. The mission of TFC is to strengthen the community child care and early education infrastructure in the USVI by building awareness of the importance of early learning and development for success and working with community agencies to promote quality care and education.

One of its efforts is the Virtues Project, an international initiative focused on building peaceful and caring communities.

The Source supports the Virtues Project. We will publish one of the virtues developed by the project each week.

 

