GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

PSC Clarifies New LEAC Base Rates for WAPA

The Public Services Commission (PSC) seeks to clarify information regarding the new Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause (LEAC) and new base…

Audio Galleries

Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

more
 
Currently:Click for Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands Forecast

Source Picks

Public Invited to See Danish Student Architectural Drawings of V.I. Buildings

The public is invited to see the completed architectural drawings by Danish students of two abandoned, historic Virgin Islands government buildings that are part of a revitalization project called “In Search of Identity.” They will be on view on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the V.I. Council on the Arts.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
2017-01-17 22:49:52
Leave Joseph Boschulte Alone!

When is enough enough?  When will the citizens of this community shut down this governor’s guillotine?

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
2017-01-17 21:01:50
Once a Visitor, Always a Friend

Cruise passengers decide on a cruise vacation for several reasons. Some find it an economical vacation option, as a cruise allows travelers to experience multiple destinations in one trip.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
2017-01-17 19:59:20
Editorial — St. Thomas
CommentLog in or Register to CommentE-mailE-MAILPrintPRINT
Leave Joseph Boschulte Alone!
By Source Staff — January 17, 2017

We sat back as Gov. Kenneth Mapp removed not only the commissioners, save one, from the prior administration, but also as he dug deeper than any former governor chopping off one head after another, just because.

He struck fear into the hearts of all government managers and employees, and is still holding that sword over their heads.

But cutting the people directly under his control wasn’t enough.

Where Mapp clearly didn’t have the power – though he didn’t always seem to understand that – he reconfigured boards to do his head lopping for him.

First, we lost Hugo Hodge; then Carlton Dowe. Both young Virgin Islands men did their jobs without complaint despite, at least in Hodge’s case, constant hammering from all directions, never pausing in their pursuit of improving the authorities they lead. 

Advertising (skip)

The next head could be that of West Indian Co. Ltd.’s executive director, Joseph Boschulte, which we hope to stop.

When is enough enough?  When will be citizens of this community shut down this governor’s guillotine?

We understand from reliable sources that Boschulte’s job was promised to former Sen. Clifford Graham.  We say, since the vacancy at the V.I. Port Authority has already been created, give Graham that job. We don’t doubt that he can handle it and get up to speed on what’s required in due time.

But why on earth create another vacancy at a time of fiscal crisis and in the industry that drives our economy.

Not only are the ports the engines of our economy, but Havensight Mall, which falls under Boschulte’s purview, fuels part of the Government Employees Retirement System.

We cannot afford to lose one more highly qualified person who actually knows what’s going on.  This is in no way meant to disparage those people who have tried to fill the shoes of the perfectly qualified, hard-working, experienced people they replaced.  These changes happen when administrations change.  But the sheer numbers of people who knew what the hell they were doing, and the caprice with which they were summarily dismissed by this governor in his very short time in office, is staggering and disturbing.  

And the results are obvious to many of us.  Look around: Our community is crumbling, inefficiencies are on the rise, lawlessness of every kind has reached devastating heights, and cynicism and fear are rampant.

So, we say, “... leave Joseph Boshulte alone.”

Read more stories in Editorial»»