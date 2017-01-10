GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

David Bornn Joins Kellerhals Ferguson Kroblin
By Source Staff — January 9, 2017

Kellerhals Ferguson Kroblin PLLC (KFK), a leading Virgin Islands law firm, has announced that David A. Bornn Esq. has become a partner of the firm.

Attorney Bornn will continue the legacy of his practice and his mother, the late Edith L. Bornn, who was the first woman to open a private law practice in the territory, beginning in 1953. He and his staff will operate a branch office of KFK out of the historic Bornn Building at 8 Norre Gade in downtown Charlotte Amalie. David Bornn began his practice in 1981.

“We are very proud and thrilled to have Attorney Bornn join our legal family,” said Erika A. Kellerhals, partner of KFK. “In particular, we look forward to leveraging his experience, not to mention the enhancement of our firm’s local community spirit and involvement that he also brings.”

“Adaptability,” Bornn said, emphasizing that “the opportunities of change, exchange and the bolstering of services to our clients with wider resources make this a triple win for all concerned: clients, KFK and my career. I am excited to be part of such a cutting-edge firm that blends well with the long heritage of my practice.”

Kellerhals Ferguson Kroblin is a full-service business law firm with offices in the U.S. Virgin Islands and New York. The practice is centered on comprehensive counsel and representation in corporate, tax, civil litigation and real estate matters, with many years of success assisting businesses in relocating to the USVI through the U.S. Virgin Islands Economic Development Commission and RTPark tax incentive programs. Its main office is at Royal Palms Professional Building, Estate Thomas (779-2564).

For more information, visit www.kellfer.com.

