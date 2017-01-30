Arts / Entertainment

Things to do — St. Thomas
Downtown Revitalization to Present ‘Art on the Town’ on Feb. 4
By Source Staff — January 30, 2017

Downtown Revitalization Inc. invites Virgin Islanders and tourists to ‘Art on the Town,’ a pre-Valentine’s day of art that will allow the island’s local and visiting art lovers to experience some of the best creativity in Charlotte Amalie downtown on St. Thomas.

Festivities will go on from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Stop by favorite galleries, art-jewelers and shops featuring artisanal merchandise from around the globe. Discover the best local painters, printmakers and craftsmen, the arts of the far east, amazing stone sculpture and visit a working artist’s studio.

Many main street stores will also be offering exclusive purchases and discounts. Participating galleries and shops include Art Exchange Inc., A. H. Riise Mall, Bambini/Swane Art Space, Camille Pissarro Gallery, Diamonds International, Eden Living, E's Garden Teahouse and Things, Fish Face, Gallery St. Thomas, Island Art Studio, Jonna While Gallery, Just Imagine, Legacy Studio, Little Switzerland, Made in the Virgin Islands, Okidanokh, On Time Watch Repair, Penha, Precious Jewels Royal Caribbean, Salt of the Earth, Shaka Man Zulu, Shivas Regal Jewelers, The Pearl Lady, Thomas Bay Stone Art Gallery, Tropical Creations, Virgin Islands Council on the Arts, V.I. School of Visual Arts and Careers, Virgin Islands Children's Museum, Waterfront Trading Company and Zora of St. Thomas.

Have lunch and/or dinner at participating restaurants and bars that are offering Art on the Town specials including Amalia Café, Arc Vodka, Big Kahuna Rum Shack, Cafe Amici, Greengos, My Brother's Workshop, Royal Anchor Bar, Side Street Pub and Virgilio's.

There will also be a fair in Emancipation Garden where independent local artists and crafts people will set-up for the day. In addition, Puppets in Paradise will present shows at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Near-by in Post Office Square and Cardow Walk there will be a sidewalk chalk art project from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New for Art on the Town will be an entertainment venue in Roosevelt Park with a variety of performing artists. Look for acts from Dancing Classroom students, a Salsa Class with Katie Zaytoun, Story Telling with Yohance Henley and students, contemporary Gospel by Voices of Praise, singer/songwriter Tanama Colibri, jazz with Arthur Williams and calypso/soca sounds with the VI Avengerz.

Help support Art on the Town by buying raffle tickets for lots of great prizes. Collect a bead from each participating art venue.

Art on the Town is a beautiful way to fall in love with downtown Charlotte Amalie, and it’s the perfect event to find a Valentine’s gift for someone special.

Start the experience of Art on the Town by walking from Zora’s of St. Thomas by the Fort parking lot, which is free on Saturdays. Waterfront parking is also available for the day, so people can start at Store Taver Gade or anywhere in between.

Print out a map at the Downtown Revitalization Inc. Web site, www.downtownrevitalizationinc.com or check www.facebook.com/DRIStThomas or pick a map up at any of the participating shops. Each participating location will display an Art on the Town poster. Call 774-2501 for more information.

