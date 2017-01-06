Music — St. Thomas

Water Island Music Festival to Present Three Performances

The 12th annual Water Island Music Festival is scheduled for Jan. 13, 14 and 15.

Carnegie Hall pianist Julian Gargiulo will be returning for the twelfth year, repeating a performance of the program he will have given Jan. 7 at Carnegie Hall. Joining him will be world class musicians including Maria Yefimova, piano; Wells Hanley, jazz piano; Hilary Gardner, jazz singer; Joe Burgstaller and Julie Desbordes, trumpets; Nurit Pacht, violin; and Rami Vamos, guitar.

Last year, Gargiulo played a song called the “Breakfast Song” that sounded like a Broadway show tune. Since then, he has written another seven songs in his “song cycle” -- all about food. Every year, he hosts a 'Getting to Carnegie' competition, which this year is among vocalists singing his song cycle. Ironically, the prize for being the best at Carnegie Hall is to come to the Water Island Music Festival.

To get to the Water Island Music Festival, take the ferry service from St. Thomas. Ferries from Crown Bay Marina will be available at 5:15 p.m. and 6 p.m. and will continue until all concert patrons have crossed. There will be return ferry rides when the concert is over around 10 p.m.

On each of the three nights, there will be a concert held from 7-10 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 13, 14 and 15, at Providence Point, Water Island. The concerts are free, but a hat will be passed around for donations. The artists will get 100 percent of the funds. Please bring a large donation commensurate with attending a concert at Carnegie Hall.

Due to the demand for seating, indoor seats will only be available to persons who place telephone reservations in advance, and long-standing patrons have priority seating. For seating reservations TEXT 340-514-9995 with a name, number of guests and the night of attendance.

The concerts are sponsored each year by the Randall Family of Water Island who utilize their home as the concert venue.