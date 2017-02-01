Commentary — St. Thomas

People Don’t Come to V.I. For Cheap Cigarettes

We remain in amazement that our senators are so out of touch as to believe that people come to this territory to buy cheap cigarettes and booze.

We are also concerned that they don’t know the planes coming in are often already only half full in the height of season.

Both last year and this year I have traveled several times between St. Thomas and New York in January and February on eerily empty planes. Zika is most likely the biggest culprit. But enormous fares during peak vacation time, like winter and spring school breaks can’t be far behind.

The average fare during the New York City spring break is about $1200. Who is going to pay that?

Our government officials might want to offer some incentives to the airlines instead of being distracted by the bullies in the cruise ship industry.

So, senators, please do your homework and don’t be bought by Main Street. People come here because it’s beautiful and warm.

But when the pay less paydays start and civil unrest increases, I would suggest that will be far more of a deterrent to our potential visitors than an increase in the cost of soda pop.