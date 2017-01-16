Commentary — St. Thomas

Vengeance Sucks the Life From Us and Our Community

Upon observing a public act of deliberate and destructive vengeance, which hurt the entire community, I wrote the journal entry below. Those who know the stories we have published about revenge killing and who have followed the news as one talented and skilled individual after another loses a job, will understand.

Vengeance sucks the life out of us. It makes the perpetrators turn in on themselves shriveling up in the heat of their own hatred and resentment. I robs the community of safety.

We have seen the leaders in our community think nothing of dismantling the structure of our agencies to “get even” over God only knows what perceived slight.

Our children, with nothing better to do, follow their elders taking revenge to the next and worst level as they kill each other – and babies in their mother’s arms – in the blindness of an eye for an eye that Gandhi spoke of.

Families are destroyed as brothers and sisters, mothers and daughters cling to some long since forgotten misdemeanor.

In a state of waiting for our chance for payback, all our waking hours are consumed. Revenge creeps into our dreams and we become truly mad from the poison it brews.

In order to assure its survival we pass it on to our children, allowing it to fester and ooze from generation to generation. The ugly sores become so much a part of our being we hardly notice them.

And if we finally achieve that glorious consummation of our long-held hatred, when we have been the master mind of someone else’s pain, loss and suffering, then what? The gratification is fleeting, barely visible from the never ending slide downward into the burning hell of our own isolation.

Where is satisfaction much less Peace?